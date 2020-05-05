Hungary, Factors to watch, May 5

BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Central bank bond buying auction

BUDAPEST - 3-month Treasury bill auction (0930)

IN THE REGION

CZECH REPUBLIC - Government hosts 5G security conference

CZECH REPUBLIC - Moneta Money Bank Q1 results (0700)

ROMANIA - PPI (0800)

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS

Central European manufacturing hammered by virus in April

Sentiment in central European manufacturing fell in April as coronavirus-related lockdowns put the brakes on factory activity, leading to steep declines in output and new orders.

CEE MARKETS-Stocks drop on U.S.-China tensions, PMI shows economies in freefall in April

Central European stock markets fell as global markets avoided risk after U.S.-China tensions flared up, while fresh PMI data in the region showed a dismal picture about the economic damage from the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)