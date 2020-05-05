Hungary, Factors to watch, May 5

BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories which may influence financial markets.
BUDAPEST - Central bank bond buying auction
BUDAPEST - 3-month Treasury bill auction (0930)
CZECH REPUBLIC - Government hosts 5G security conference
CZECH REPUBLIC - Moneta Money Bank Q1 results (0700)
ROMANIA - PPI (0800)
Central European manufacturing hammered by virus in April
Sentiment in central European manufacturing fell in April as coronavirus-related lockdowns put the brakes on factory activity, leading to steep declines in output and new orders.
CEE MARKETS-Stocks drop on U.S.-China tensions, PMI shows economies in freefall in April
Central European stock markets fell as global markets avoided risk after U.S.-China tensions flared up, while fresh PMI data in the region showed a dismal picture about the economic damage from the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)