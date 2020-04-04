Hungary government says forint under speculative attack, weakness unwarranted

BUDAPEST, April 4 (Reuters) - Hungarian premier Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Saturday the recent weakness of the forint currency was due to a strong speculative attack and did not reflect economic reality.

The central bank has done a good job in deflecting the attack, Gergely Gulyas said.

“Since the pandemic affects everyone, it is no reason for the forint to trade at 360-370 against the euro, so I think that will return (to stonger levels),” he said. “The central bank made the necessary measures against the speculation at the appropriate time.” (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Mark Heinrich)