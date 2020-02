BUDAPEST, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government is forecasting economic growth of 3.5% this year, below its previous 4% forecast, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday after fourth-quarter data published earlier signalled a slowdown.

Varga said risks to growth included the impact of the coronavirus on tourism and global supply chains, as well as the fallout of Brexit and high levels of global debt. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)