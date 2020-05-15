Hungary finance ministry says economy could grow 4.8% next year again

BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - The crisis that gripped the Hungarian economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic could culminate in April, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in a statement on Friday after first-quarter GDP data showed marked economic slowdown.

Varga said that due to the Hungarian government’s economic stimulus package, the economy could accelerate in the second half and reverse an expected overall 3% drop in the GDP this year with a growth of 4.8% in 2021. (Reporting by Anita Komuves)