Hungary's Q1 GDP growth 2.2% vs 4.5% in Q4, above fcasts - stats

BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's economic growth rate halved to an annual 2.2% in the first quarter from 4.5% in the fourth quarter, slightly above analyst forecasts, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Friday. Analysts had expected a 2 percent expansion. The economy contracted by 0.4% from the prior quarter, the first time quarterly contraction was observed since early 2016 and the second time since 2012, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. The extraordinary situation due to the coronavirus pandemic affected most sectors negatively, but market services and to a lesser extent industrial production continued to drive the economy in the first quarter overall, the KSH said. GDP CHANGE Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Unadjusted y/y 2.2 4.5 5.3 Calendar-adjusted y/y 1.8 4.5 5.3 Seasonally and 1.9 0.7 -0.4 calendar-adjusted q/q (Reporting by Marton Dunai)