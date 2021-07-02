Hungary planning export restrictions on construction materials from Oct - PM

BUDAPEST, July 2 (Reuters) - Hungary is planning to impose export restrictions on construction materials from October as part of efforts to halt an increase in prices, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

Orban said his government would also levy a tax on “extra profits” earned on certain construction materials, including gravel. Budapest plans to notify Brussels of the planned export restrictions shortly, Orban told public radio. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)