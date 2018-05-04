FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 6:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungary's Orban names two new deputy prime ministers -radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday named Interior Minister Sandor Pinter and Economy Minister Mihaly Varga as deputy prime ministers in his new government.

Orban told public radio that Pinter would be responsible for national security under a revamped structure at the top of his cabinet, which would establish a centralised office under Orban that is also in charge of a unified intelligence service.

Varga would serve as a guarantee for financial stability and predictability, Orban said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

