Hungary cbank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge picks up to 3.8% y/y in Feb

BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank’s tax-adjusted core inflation gauge picked up to 3.8% year-on-year in February from 3.7% in January, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Within core inflation adjusted for the effects of indirect taxes, services inflation stabilised around 5% and the price index for industrial goods continued to be moderate,” the NBH said.

Households’ inflation expectations continued to be moderate, at a level consistent with the 3% inflation target, it added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)