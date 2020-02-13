Hungary forint's exchange rate no so central an issue now -PM aide

BUDAPEST, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The exchange rate of the Hungarian forint is not so central an issue any longer due to the elimination of household foreign currency loans and a reduction in the government’s foreign currency debt load, a government official said.

“We have shielded Hungarian citizens as much as possible from exchange rate risk, therefore, the issue of the exchange rate is not so central an issue now,” Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)