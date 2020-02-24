Hungary's 2020 inflation to be close to 2.8% govt projection -minister

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s inflation will be close to the government’s 2.8% projection this year, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview on website mfor.hu and privatbankar.hu on Monday.

When asked about the forint’s current levels, he said the government had no exchange rate target, while it was important to have stability and predictability in the exchange rate.

“It is of secondary importance where this (stable) forint level is, as this is determined by the market,” he added.

Varga also said the government would launch a new green bond for institutional investors, with a maturity of 3 to 5 years and a retirement bond for retail investors this year with terms that could be competitive with the retail bond MAP Plus. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)