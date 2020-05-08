Hungary's April CPI drops steeply on fuel, core CPI steady at 7-yr high -stats

BUDAPEST, May 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation came in at an annual 2.4% in April after a 3.9% annual reading in March, above market forecasts, while core inflation stayed near a seven-year high, data showed on Friday. Both readings matched an analysts poll by Reuters. Food prices rose by an annual 8.7% partly on the novel coronavirus pandemic, while fuel prices dropped by 22.7% on the year as oil prices collapsed, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said. Stripped of those volatile components, core inflation stayed steady at an annual 4.3%, the highest reading since late 2012, the KSH said. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side. Prices dropped by 0.6% from the previous month in April, while the monthly rise in core inflation was 0.5%, the KSH said. INFLATION (% change) April 2020 March 2020 April 2019 Headline CPI m/m -0.6 0.2 0.9 Headline CPI y/y 2.4 3.9 3.9 Core CPI y/y 4.3 4.3 3.8 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)