UPDATE 1-Hungary's 2020 inflation to be close to 2.8% govt projection -minister

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s annual average inflation will be close to the government’s 2.8% projection this year, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday in an interview with business websites mfor.hu and privatbankar.hu.

A jump in headline inflation to 4.7% in January and a plunge in the forint to record lows past 340 to the euro earlier this month prompted central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy to pledge the bank would use all available tools if needed to combat high inflation.

The bank will hold a rate meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to keep rates on hold.

When asked about the forint’s current levels of around 337-338 to the euro, Varga said the government had no exchange rate target but it was important to have stability and predictability.

“It is of secondary importance where this (stable) forint level is, as this is determined by the market,” he added.

Varga also said the government would launch a new green bond for institutional investors, with a maturity of 3 to 5 years and a retirement bond for retail investors this year with terms that could be competitive with the retail bond MAP Plus that has become hugely popular.

Earlier this month the government cut its 2020 economic growth forecast to 3.5% - the slowest pace in four years - as the impact of the coronavirus, Brexit and high levels of global debt damage its growth prospects.

The government had previously forecast 4% growth.

“We do not need to make changes to this year’s budget,” Varga said, adding that trends in the global economy were so volatile that possibly even the original 4% growth projection could be achieved. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)