BUDAPEST, April 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Magyar Telekom’s annual general meeting approved a dividend of 25 forints ($0.0877) per share for 2018, the state news agency MTI said on Tuesday.

The board of the company controlled by Deutsche Telekom earlier forecast a 25 forints per share dividend for 2018 and 27 forints for 2019. ($1 = 284.9900 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)