Hungarian businessman buys 50% of media group including Index.hu

BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - Hungarian businessman Miklos Vaszily said on Tuesday that he had bought a 50% stake in online media group Indamedia Network, which owns several online portals and a firm which sells advertising space for the independent news website Index.hu.

Vaszily, 47, who has been chairman of TV2, a pro-government private channel, said in an interview with business website Portfolio.hu that he considered himself a strategic investor in Indamedia group.

Index is the largest outlet in Hungary critical of Prime Minister Viktor Orban after a major shake-up in Hungary’s media sector in recent years left most major news outlets under the control of the government, or pro-government business leaders. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai, editing by Louise Heavens)

