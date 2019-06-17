Hungary's MKB can grow in any way from next year -CEO

BUDAPEST, June 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s MKB Bank will be able to grow its business in any way once the final restrictions on business activity imposed in a European Union restructuring process are lifted next year, Chief Executive Adam Balog said on Monday.

Shares in MKB started trading on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Monday. The bank has an initial market capitalisation of more than 197 billion forints ($685.24 million), making it the sixth-largest stock on the exchange according to a press release. ($1 = 287.49 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)