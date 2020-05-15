UPDATE 1-Hungary's MKB Bank and Takarek to launch joint holding company

(Adds detail)

BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s MKB Bank and savings and loans group MTB Magyar Takarekszovetkezeti Bank plan to establish a joint financial holding company, with a view to create a banking group with a significant market share, MKB Bank said on Friday.

The two lenders said any decision about the eventual shape of co-operation, including a partial or full merger of the two banks, would be made at a later stage.

The combined group would have 1.3 million clients, 840 branches, and a balance sheet total worth 4.3 trillion forints, which it said would make the combined entity the second-largest banking group in Hungary.

Major lenders in Hungary include OTP Bank, central Europe’s largest independent lender, Austrian Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen, Belgian KBC as well as Italian UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)