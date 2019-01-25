Hungary, Russia to modify financing for Paks nuclear plant expansion -minister

BUDAPEST, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The governments of Hungary and Russia are working on changes to the financing of Hungary’s planned expansion of its Paks nuclear power plant partly because of EU concerns, the Hungarian minister in charge of the project said on Friday.

Janos Suli told a news conference that Hungary will start repaying the loan once the two blocks are connected to the grid and begin production.

The finance ministries in Budapest and Moscow are working on modifying the funding, Suli said. The changes will have to be approved by Hungary’s parliament. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)