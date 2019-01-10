UPDATE 1-Hungary PM declines to say if he'll re-nominate Matolcsy for c.bank head

* Governor Matolcsy’s six-year term expires in March

* Orban stops short of explicitly re-nominating him

* Hungary should be cautious about euro zone entry (Adds detail, more comments)

BUDAPEST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declined on Thursday to say whether he planned to re-nominate Gyorgy Matolcsy for another term as central bank governor when his current period expires on March 4.

Matolcsy, at the helm of the National Bank of Hungary since March 2013, has implemented a batch of monetary easing measures to curb borrowing costs and flood the economy with cheap credit to aid a government drive to boost growth.

The measures have sharply lowered interest rates and sparked a lending boom, but with core inflation projected to rise steadily in the coming months, market participants expect the central bank to start tightening policy soon.

“No surprises are expected,” Orban told a news conference on Thursday twice in response to questions about Matolcsy’s succession. He declined to say explicitly whether that meant he would re-nominate Matolcsy.

Orban’s close ally has rate-setting meetings this month and next before his mandate expires. His term can be renewed for another six years pending a formal decision by Orban.

Orban also said Hungary did not have a clear view about the future of the euro currency, and therefore it was not appropriate to set a target date for its entry.

“Another factor is that even though we have agreed to join the euro zone, back then it was not the same euro zone as it is today,” Orban said.

He said Hungary should err on the side of caution with regard to the euro as “no one knows where the euro zone will be going” in future.

Orban said the EU was already working at three speeds, with one camp in the euro zone, another group of member states being part of the border-free Schengen area, while others remain outside both.

“I consider it possible that Europe will continue along this three-tier division,” Orban said. “I do not consider it necessary for everyone to join the euro zone.”

“Whether this will be in Hungary’s national interest at some point in the future, we will have to constantly evaluate that and we can make such a decision if it serves our interests.”

He added that further stimulus measures are necessary to help economic growth stay above 4 percent in 2019. (Reporting by Budapest bureau; Editing by Hugh Lawson)