European conservatives losing influence, must change, Hungary PM says

BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The European People’s Party, the European parliament’s umbrella centre-right bloc, is losing influence as it has shifted towards liberal and centrist policies which needs to change, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

Orban said the question was whether his ruling Fidesz party, which is member of the group, would be able to have an impact on this and in the coming weeks this will become clearer. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)