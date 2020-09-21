Hungary PM Orban endorses U.S. President Trump in Nov election

BUDAPEST, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday endorsed Donald Trump in his reelection bid for the U.S. presidency, saying his rival Democrats have forced a “moral imperialism” on the world that illiberal leaders like himself reject.

“We root for Donald Trump’s victory, because we know well American Democratic governments’ diplomacy, built on moral imperialism. We have been forced to sample it before, we did not like it, we do not want seconds,” Orban wrote in an essay. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)