Hungary's final Aug output growth 1.5 pct y/y, same as prelim

BUDAPEST, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's unadjusted industrial output grew by an annual 1.5 percent in August after a 6.2 percent year-on-year in July, the same as a preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. Adjusted for working days, output increased by an annual 4.5 percent. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT Aug 2018 July 2018 Aug 2017 Unadjusted y/y 1.5 6.2 6.5 Adjusted y/y 4.5 3.9 6.0 m/m 3.8 -1.9 3.8 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)