FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 12, 2018 / 7:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hungary's final Aug output growth 1.5 pct y/y, same as prelim

1 Min Read

    BUDAPEST, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's unadjusted industrial
output grew by an annual 1.5 percent in August after
a 6.2 percent year-on-year in July, the same as a preliminary
estimate, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
    Adjusted for working days, output increased by an annual 4.5
percent.
    
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT      Aug 2018    July 2018   Aug 2017
 Unadjusted y/y              1.5          6.2        6.5
 Adjusted y/y                4.5          3.9        6.0
 m/m                         3.8         -1.9        3.8
 
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.