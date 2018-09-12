FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Hungary's final July output growth 6.2 pct y/y, same as prelim reading

1 Min Read

    BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's final unadjusted
industrial output grew by an annual 6.2 percent in
July, the same as the preliminary reading, the Central
Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.
    There was one more working day in July this year than in the
same period in 2017. Adjusted for working days output increased
by an annual 3.9 percent.
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT     July 2018    June 2018    July 2017
 Unadjusted y/y              6.2          4.2          0.3
 Adjusted y/y                3.9          3.0          0.3
 m/m                        -2.0         -1.2         -3.2
 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
