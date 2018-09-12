Hungary's final July output growth 6.2 pct y/y, same as prelim reading

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's final unadjusted industrial output grew by an annual 6.2 percent in July, the same as the preliminary reading, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. There was one more working day in July this year than in the same period in 2017. Adjusted for working days output increased by an annual 3.9 percent. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT July 2018 June 2018 July 2017 Unadjusted y/y 6.2 4.2 0.3 Adjusted y/y 3.9 3.0 0.3 m/m -2.0 -1.2 -3.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)