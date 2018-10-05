Hungary's prelim Aug output growth drops to 1.5 pct y/y, below fcast

BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's preliminary unadjusted industrial output grew by an annual 1.5 percent in August, down from 6.2 percent year-on-year in July and well below a 3.8 percent analyst forecast, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. Adjusted for working days, output increased by an annual 4.5 percent, as there were one fewer working days in August than in the same period last year. The electronics industry posted robust growth, the food industry underwent a more modest expansion, while vehicle manufacturing, the country's flagship industry, contracted on an annual basis. KSH STATISTICIAN MARTA PACZARI "There were one fewer working days this August, which dragged down the headline figure. That said, vehicle manufacturing contracted on an annual basis, at about the same pace as in July." (In July, vehicle manufacturing fell 6.4 percent year-on-year, according to detailed data published last month.) INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT Aug 2018 July 2018 Aug 2017 Unadjusted y/y 1.5 6.2 6.5 Adjusted y/y 4.5 3.9 6.0 m/m 3.8 -1.9 3.8 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)