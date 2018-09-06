Hungary's prelim July output growth picks up to 6.2 pct y/y, below fcast

BUDAPEST, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's preliminary unadjusted industrial output grew by an annual 6.2 percent in July, up from 4.2 percent year-on-year in June but well below a 8.7 percent analyst forecast, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. There was one more working day in July this year than in the same period in 2017. Adjusted for working days output increased by an annual 3.9 percent. The headline figure was dented by maintenance breaks across industry sectors, which also pushed the month-on-month output figure to a negative 2.0 percent. Output from the car industry, Hungary's flagship industrial sector, contracted on an annual basis, the KSH said. KSH STATISTICIAN MARTA PACZARI "Electronics expanded substantially, the food industry should average growth, while vehicle manufacturing contracted somewhat. Most manufacturing sectors displayed significant growth. "The monthly decline is due to maintenance breaks at auto makers as well as other industries. We were not surprised by the headline reading, and the 3.9 percent adjusted figure is completely realistic for the month of July." INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT July 2018 June 2018 July 2017 Unadjusted y/y 6.2 4.2 0.3 Adjusted y/y 3.9 3.0 0.3 m/m -2.0 -1.2 -3.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)