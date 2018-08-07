Hungary's prelim June output growth grows to 4.2 pct y/y, beats fcast

BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's preliminary unadjusted industrial output grew by an annual 4.2 percent in June, somewhat overshooting a 3.95 percent forecast, after a 0.4 percent expansion in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. In working-day adjusted terms output increased by 3.1 percent year on year as Whitsun fell to June in 2018 while it was in May in 2017. Output from the car industry, Hungary's flagship industrial sector, grew at a below average pace, the KSH said. On a seasonally and working day adjusted basis, output fell by 1.2 percent from the previous month. KSH STATISTICIAN MARTA PACZARI "The workday effect was substantial. Whitsun fell to June this year while it was in May last year, that was the main cause. "In the three main industries, electronics grew faster than the average in annual terms, the food industry was around the average, while the vehicle manufacturing sector grew slower than the average. "Among smaller industries, rubber, plastic and nonmetallic items manufacturing grew especially rapidly, as did metal raw materials and chemicals production." INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT June 2018 May 2018 June 2017 Unadjusted y/y 4.2 0.4 3.2 Adjusted y/y 3.1 3.8 6.1 m/m -1.2 1.8 -0.7 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)