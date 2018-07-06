Hungary's prelim May output growth slows to 0.4 pct y/y, below fcast

BUDAPEST, July 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's preliminary unadjusted industrial output grew by an annual 0.4 percent in May, undershooting a 2.1 percent forecast, after a 7.8 percent rise in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday. In working-day adjusted terms output increased by 3.8 percent year on year as in May 2018 there was one fewer working day relative to May 2017. Output from the car industry, Hungary's flagship industrial sector, contracted slightly, the KSH said. On a seasonally and working day adjusted basis, output grew by 1.9 percent from the previous month, the fastest monthly expansion since August 2017. KSH STATISTICIAN MARTA PACZARI "Beside the calendar effect there was a slight base effect as well as in May 2017 unadjusted output grew by an annual 9.1 percent, creating a high base. "Food and electronics grew while vehicle manufacturing slightly contracted. In smaller industries, rubber, plastics and non-metallic minerals paced growth." INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT May 2018 April 2018 May 2017 Unadjusted y/y 0.4 7.8 9.1 Adjusted y/y 3.8 2.9 6.0 m/m 1.9 0.2 1.2 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)