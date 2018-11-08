Hungary's prelim unadjusted Sept output drops 0.6 pct y/y

BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's unadjusted industrial output dropped by an annual 0.6 percent in September after a 1.6 percent year-on-year rise in August based on a preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday. Adjusted for working days, output increased by an annual 2.2 percent. The KSH said the drop in September unadjusted output was due to a high base in 2017 and also the fact that there was one less working day in September. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT Sept 2018 Aug 2018 Sept 2017 Unadjusted y/y -0.6 1.6 5.2 Adjusted y/y 2.2 4.6 6.8 m/m -2.1 3.9 -0.1 NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)