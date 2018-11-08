Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Hungary's prelim unadjusted Sept output drops 0.6 pct y/y

    BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's unadjusted industrial
output dropped by an annual 0.6 percent in September
after a 1.6 percent year-on-year rise in August based on a
preliminary estimate, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said
on Thursday.
    Adjusted for working days, output increased by an annual 2.2
percent.
    The KSH said the drop in September unadjusted output was due
to a high base in 2017 and also the fact that there was one less
working day in September.
    
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT   Sept 2018     Aug 2018  Sept 2017
 Unadjusted y/y           -0.6          1.6        5.2
 Adjusted y/y              2.2          4.6        6.8
 m/m                      -2.1          3.9       -0.1
 
    NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day
adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of
working days.

 (Reporting by Krisztina Than)
