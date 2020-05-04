Coronavirus keeps Hungary's PMI near historic low in April

BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index bounced back to 33.6 in April from an historic low of 29.1 in March, the index publisher said on Monday as the coronavirus effect depressed the economy.

In a report titled “The effect of the virus continues to dominate” the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management said the April index compares to a multi-year April average of 52.5 and an average of 55.5 in the past three years.

The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

“Some respondents felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in February, which expanded in March and powerfully dominated life in April,” the publisher said. “The PMI still shows very rapid contraction.”

Production volumes increased but stayed below the 50-point watershed, marking a further decline from an already low March reading. New orders showed the same trend, reaching their lowest April level since measurement began in 1995.

The index of purchased stocks fell, as did the employment indicator.

The import indicator and the export indicator both stayed far below 50 points, the publisher said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)