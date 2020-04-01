Coronavirus pushes Hungary's PMI into freefall, new orders at all-time low

BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - Hungary’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 29.1 in March from a revised 50.3 in February, the index publisher said on Wednesday as the coronavirus effect has reached the economy.

In a report titled “The virus has arrived” the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management said the March index compares to a long-term monthly average of 52.8 and an average reading of 55.5 in the past three years.

The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

“In the previous month some respondents already felt the effects of the coronavirus, which then expanded in March,” the publisher said. “The PMI shows very rapid contraction.”

Production volumes decreased and fell below the 50-point watershed. New orders fell to their lowest March levels since measurement began in 1995.

The index of purchased stocks fell at an increasing rate after a prior three-year expansion turned around in February. For the first time in 38 months. The employment indicator also fell.

The import indicator and the export indicator both fell below 50 points, the publisher said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)