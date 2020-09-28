Polish foreign minister flags possibility of national sanctions against Belarus

BUDAPEST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - If the European Union does not impose sanctions on Belarusian officials, EU member states neighbouring Belarus could consider national sanctions, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau told a news conference in Budapest on Monday.

Rau added that he hoped there would be a consensus on the penalties within the EU soon.

The bloc vowed weeks ago to impose penalties on Minsk over election fraud and human rights abuses. But any such decision requires unanimity of all the 27 EU member states and Cyprus has blocked the move due to a separate dispute with Turkey. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans)