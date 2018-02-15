FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 15, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Hungary's Dec farm PPI slows to 5.1 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 5.1 percent in December, slowing from 7.7 percent in November, data showed on Thursday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 6 percent from the previous year in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said. Cereals prices rose by 9.2 percent, while fruit prices jumped by 21.3 percent from a year earlier, it said.

Livestock and related product prices rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year, with milk prices increasing by 15 percent and egg prices rising by a third, the KSH said.

For the full year, agricultural producer prices were 5.6 percent higher year-on-year, driven by a 9.3 percent increase in livestock and related product prices. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.