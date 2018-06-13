FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Hungary's farm PPI growth slows to 1.2 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 1.2 percent in April after a 2.5 percent rise in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 3.1 percent from the previous year in April, it said. Livestock and related product prices declined by 2.4 percent year-on-year.

In the first four months, agricultural producer prices were 1.1 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

