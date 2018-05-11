Hungary's farm PPI growth slows to 2.5 pct y/y in March

BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 2.5 percent in March after a 4.9 percent increase in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 2.6 percent from the previous year in March, it said. Livestock and related product prices rose by 2.2 percent year-on-year.

In the first three months, agricultural producer prices were 2 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Jon Boyle)