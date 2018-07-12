FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 7:04 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Hungary's farm PPI slows to 0.6 pct y/y in May -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 0.6 percent in May after a 1.2 percent increase in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 4.6 percent from the previous year in May, it said. Livestock and related product prices fell by 6.4 percent year-on-year.

In the first five months, agricultural producer prices were 0.9 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

