Hungary's Feb farm PPI rises to 4.9 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, April 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 4.9 percent in February after a 2.1-percent increase in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 6.2 percent from the previous year in February, it said. Livestock and related product prices rose by 2.6 percent year-on-year.

In the first two months, agricultural producer prices were 2.6 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)