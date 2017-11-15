FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Sept farm PPI 5.5 pct y/y, highest in nearly two years -stats
November 15, 2017 / 8:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungary's Sept farm PPI 5.5 pct y/y, highest in nearly two years -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 5.5 percent in September after a 3.4 percent increase in August, posting the fastest increase in nearly two years, data showed on Wednesday.

Vegetable, fruit and cereals prices rose by 4 percent from the previous year in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said, bolstered by a 13-percent jump in wheat prices and a 68-percent surge in apple prices.

Livestock and related product prices rose by 7.9 percent year-on-year, with milk prices jumping by an annual 30 percent, the KSH said.

In the January-September period, agricultural producer prices were 3.4 percent higher year-on-year, driven by an 11-percent increase in livestock and related product prices. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

