June 23, 2020

Hungary cbank's surprise rate cut a one-off "symbolic" step - cbanker Virag

BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank’s surprise 15 basis point cut in its base rate was a one-off “symbolic” step and does not signal the start of a rate-cutting cycle, National Bank of Hungary (NBH) deputy governor Barnabas Virag told an online news conference on Tuesday.

Virag said the bank’s current tool-kit was appropriate to respond to challenges, adding that its bond-buying programme remained an “active” tool of the NBH, but the bank would use it as a “safety net” and only to the extent necessary.

The bank remains in data-driven mode, he added.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than

