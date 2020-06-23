Hungary cbank's surprise rate cut a one-off "symbolic" step - cbanker Virag

BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank’s surprise 15 basis point cut in its base rate was a one-off “symbolic” step and does not signal the start of a rate-cutting cycle, National Bank of Hungary (NBH) deputy governor Barnabas Virag told an online news conference on Tuesday.

Virag said the bank’s current tool-kit was appropriate to respond to challenges, adding that its bond-buying programme remained an “active” tool of the NBH, but the bank would use it as a “safety net” and only to the extent necessary.

The bank remains in data-driven mode, he added.