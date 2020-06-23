Hungary cbank plans no cap on one-week deposit facility - Virag

BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary is not planning to impose a cap on the amount of funds it accepts into its 1-week deposit tool, the bank’s deputy governor Barnabas Virag said on Tuesday.

In a reply to questions about the forint exchange rate and its impact on the economy, Virag said the central bank’s only anchor was inflation, and achieving and maintaining price stability.

He said the quarterly inflation report would remain the most important cornerstone of the NBH’s monetary policy. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)