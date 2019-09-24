Financials
September 24, 2019

Hungarian central bank keeps rates on hold, as expected

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, with global monetary easing and a deteriorating euro zone economic outlook outweighing considerations about a sliding forint.

Central Europe’s most dovish central bank was unfazed by the forint, which hit a record low of 336 against the euro earlier on Tuesday.

Hungary’s base rate at 0.9% is the lowest in Central Europe and the NBH is expected to keep it there in 2020 as well. The central bank’s overnight deposit rate is still in negative territory at -0.05%. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

