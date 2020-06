BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will hold an online news conference after its regular monthly policy meeting at 1300 GMT on Tuesday, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement.

It said Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy and his three Deputy Governors, Csaba Kandracs, Mihaly Patai and Barnabas Virag would attend the news conference. Analysts polled by Reuters expect no change in interest rates at Tuesday’s meeting. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alex Richardson)