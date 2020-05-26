Hungary cbank says bond purchases to be used only to extent necessary

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank considers its quantitative easing programme a crisis management measure and will use government bond purchases only for a period and to an extent necessary, the National Bank of Hungary said on Tuesday.

“In the Monetary Council’s view, the current set of monetary policy instruments is appropriate to respond to the economic and financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic,” it said after leaving all key rates on hold, as expected.

“In the Council’s assessment, the previously set goals have been achieved by the transformed set of instruments.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)