Healthcare
June 23, 2020 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary cbank flags reduction in one-week deposit rate

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank said on Tuesday a reduction in the interest rate on its key one-week deposit facility was justified after unexpectedly cutting its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75%, the first such reduction in four years.

“The NBH will still set the one-week deposit rate at the weekly tenders. In the Council’s assessment, in the current macroeconomic environment a similar shift in the one-week deposit rate as in the base rate is warranted,” it said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below