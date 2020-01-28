Hungary central bank keeps loose stance, warns of China virus impacts

BUDAPEST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank maintained its accommodative stance on Tuesday, saying any future policy steps would depend on a lasting change in inflation outlook.

The National Bank of Hungary said in a statement after it kept interest rates on hold that the China virus outbreak has increased uncertainty globally.

“The necessity of further measures will be determined by the persistent change in the outlook for inflation, which will be monitored closely by the Monetary Council,” the bank said.

“The spread of the (China) virus could again lead to a deterioration in global growth prospects and an increase in risk aversion in emerging markets.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)