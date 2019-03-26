Hungary central bank says it takes cautious approach after hike

BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will take a cautious approach after increasing its overnight deposit rate on Tuesday as domestic demand is boosting, while weakening external activity is restraining inflation, it said in a statement.

“In its monetary policy decisions, the (Monetary) Council applies a cautious approach, relying mainly on the comprehensive projections for the macroeconomy and inflation in the quarterly published Inflation Report,” it said.

The bank also said that monetary policy remained accommodative, while it said it would reduce the average amount of liquidity crowded out from its facilities to 300-500 billion forints in the second quarter from 400-600 billion forints. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)