BUDAPEST, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) affirmed its accommodative policy stance after keeping interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, reiterating its view that downside inflation risks have strengthened due to weakening European activity.

“The monetary policy stance will continue to be accommodative, economic agents’ financing costs will be favourable,” the Monetary Council said in a policy statement. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)