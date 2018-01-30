Hungarian central bank keeps all interest rates unchanged

BUDAPEST, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left its main interest rates unchanged at record lows on Tuesday as expected, hanging on to its set of unconventional tools aimed at curbing long-term interest rates and pushing down yields.

The decision to keep the base rate at 0.9 percent was in line with analysts’ projection in a Reuters poll. The bank also left its overnight deposit rate on hold at -0.15 percent.

The National Bank of Hungary, Central Europe’s most dovish central bank, has said it would start buying mortgage bonds in 2018. It also launched new interest rate swaps for banks with the aim of curbing yields on longer-dated bonds. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)