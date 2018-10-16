Hungarian central bank keeps interest rates on hold as expected

BUDAPEST, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank (NBH) kept its key interest rates on hold at record lows on Tuesday in the face of market concerns about recent rises in inflation.

Central Europe’s most dovish central bank left its base rate at 0.9 percent and its overnight deposit rate at -0.15 percent , both in line with the median forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll.

The bank is expected to issue a statement about the decision at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)