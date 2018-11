BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank (NBH) kept its key interest rates on hold at record lows on Tuesday, despite recent upside surprises in inflation and economic growth.

Central Europe’s most dovish central bank left its base rate at 0.9 percent and its overnight deposit rate at -0.15 percent, both in line with the median forecasts of analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)