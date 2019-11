BUDAPEST, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, ignoring renewed weakening in the forint towards record lows and a rise in inflation to near the top of the central bank’s target range.

The central bank held its base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05%, in line with the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, which foresaw no change in official rates before 2021. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)