Hungarian central bank leaves interest rates unchanged

BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left all its interest rates unchanged at record lows on Tuesday, but with inflation picking up and emerging markets under strain, it is expected to signal policy will tighten.

Unlike the Czech central bank, which is already hiking interest rates, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has so far stuck with its dovish bias, as has its Polish counterpart.

The bank left its base rate at 0.9 percent and its overnight deposit rate at -0.15 percent, in line with analysts’ forecast in a Reuters poll.

The bank will hold a news conference at 1330 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)