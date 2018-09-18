FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 18, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hungarian central bank leaves interest rates unchanged

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left all its interest rates unchanged at record lows on Tuesday, but with inflation picking up and emerging markets under strain, it is expected to signal policy will tighten.

Unlike the Czech central bank, which is already hiking interest rates, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has so far stuck with its dovish bias, as has its Polish counterpart.

The bank left its base rate at 0.9 percent and its overnight deposit rate at -0.15 percent, in line with analysts’ forecast in a Reuters poll.

The bank will hold a news conference at 1330 GMT. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.